Jessica Alba Wears White Crop With Daughter Honor, 15, As They Run Errands: Photos

Jessica Alba, 42, and her daughter Honor Warren, 15, looked as close as could be, during a recent outing in Los Angeles, CA. The actress and her oldest child were photographed linking arms and walking as they ran errands and wore casual outfits on Saturday. It’s unclear which store or stores they stopped at, but they both appeared relaxed as they chatted with each other.

Jessica’s outfit included a white crop top under an opened white button-down top and jeans. She also added matching white slip-on shoes and a belt as her hair was down and she accessorized with multiple pieces of jewelry and sunglasses. Large silver hoop earrings topped off her look, and she carried a tan purse.

Honor wore a black Billie Eilish T-shirt, wide leg jeans, and black sneakers. She also had her hair down, just like her mom, and accessorized with multiple bracelets. A couple of necklaces and earrings topped her stylish look off.

Before Jessica and Honor’s latest outing took place, the former made headlines when she was photographed out and about with her other two kids, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 5. Her husband, Cash Warren, who is the father of all three children, was also with them as they had dinner in L.A. They showed off their bond while holding hands and looked as happy as could be as they walked by cameras outside.

When Jessica’s not enjoying family time with her husband and kids, she’s attending events and making a lasting impression on her own. The beauty recently attended a New York Knicks playoff game, where they played against Miami Heat, at Madison Square Garden back in May and posed in a fashionable outfit of choice. It included a black and white snakeskin blazer, fitted jeans, and black boots. She also carried a cute tan purse and rocked a natural makeup look as she smiled with curly hair while standing courtside.