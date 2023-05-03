Jessica Alba, 42, Stuns While Sitting Courtside For NY Knicks Playoff Game: Photos

Jessica Alba had a fun outing while in the Big Apple on May 2. The actress attended the New York Knicks’ basketball game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. She sat courtside for the game, taking in the action from right by the court. Jessica dressed in a pair of jeans and black top, with a snakeskin coat. She carried an orange purse over her shoulder and even posed for photos before the game began. Her outfit was complete with a pair of knee-high black boots.

The Knicks went on to win the game 111-105, putting the series at 1-1. Jessica is actually a Golden State Warriors fan, but while on the east coast, it appears she decided to take in two other teams in the NBA. The Warriors were playing back at home on the west coast against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of that series. The Lakers won the game.

For her NYC outing, Jessica was sporting lighter locks than earlier this year. The actress recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, and her hair was a much darker shade of brown than at the Knicks game. She was also rocking the darker hue while at Paris Fashion Week events in March, as well.

Jessica was shown on television and the big screen during the game, and viewers were impressed with what they saw. Twitter blew up with basketball fans gushing over how great Jessica looked. It’s been a while since the mom of three had a major TV or movie role, with her last show, L.A’s Finest, ending in 2020, and her last big movie, Killers Anonymous, coming out in 2019.

“D***, Jessica Alba never lost it,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “Jessica Alba is the real MVP.” Another fan noted that, “Jessica Alba hasn’t aged a day in like 20 years.” Jess was all smiles when she was shown on the screen, so it appears she had a great night at the Garden!