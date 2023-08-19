Charlize Theron, 48, Claps Back At Facelift Rumors: ‘My Face Is Changing & Aging’

Charlize Theron reacted to rumors she’s had a facelift — with the 48-year-old revealing she’s simply “just aging” in a new interview. “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she said to Allure magazine while talking about her latest campaign for Dior’s iconic J’Adore fragrance. “But people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B— I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens,'” she went on.

The South Africa native doubled down on her comments, adding she has serious issues with ageism amongst men and women both in and out of the public eye. “I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” the mom of two explained. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them…I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey,” she also added.

Charlize got her start as a teen model, moving Milan at just 16 after nabbing a one year modeling contract. Shortly after, she relocated to New York City to study dance at the Joffrey Ballet School — eventually heading west to Los Angeles in 1994 where she pursued dreams of acting. After getting cast in several smaller roles in the 90s, she had her mainstream breakthrough success at the age of 27 with Monster and The Italian Job. Monster also earned her the Best Actress award at the Academy Awards in February 2004 — making her the first-ever South African actress to do so. Around the same time, she also became the face of Dior’s J’Adior fragrance — a title she still holds today.

“My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now,” she explained, revealing that the comedic part is thanks to her daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 7. “My oldest was just so embarrassed. She’s like, ‘Oh, my God, Mom! You’re not even wearing a shirt.’ I was like, ‘You’re right. I didn’t even realize’…She’s like, “All my friends are gonna see this. I mean, can you just wear a shirt?”‘ she hilariously revealed of the interaction.