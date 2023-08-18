Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Dancers Support Singer With Social Media Statement: ‘Honored To Share The Stage’

Many may have questioned their support of Lizzo, 35, in light of the recent sexual harassment allegations against her, but her Big Grrrl dances are sticking by her side! The singer’s dance team released a lengthy statement via Instagram on Aug. 17 regarding their time on the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker’s Special tour. “We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour,” the note began. “We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent.”

The Big Grrls and Big Boiiis’ statement went on to discuss the “commitment to character” on the tour. “This tour experience has been beyond just #Special!” the group added. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.” They also went on to express gratitude for Lizzo, who recently denied the allegations against her via Instagram on Aug. 3.

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers,” the statement continued. “We’ve been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring…”

The note concluded with more gratitude for Lizzo’s team and the community they built within themselves. “So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world,” the Big Grrrls went on. “We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF.” Finally, it was signed off: “Love, the Big Grrrls & Big Boiiis.”

Lizzo took to her Instagram account just two weeks ahead of this note from her team to seemingly deny the allegations in the recent lawsuit against her. The songstress was accused of “sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment,” per the lawsuit docs obtained by NBC News on Aug. 1. Although she is known for her support of body positivity, she was also accused of allegedly weight-shaming some of her dancers.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming and disappointing,” she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 3. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.” The remainder of her statement went on about the “sensationalized stories” coming to light as Lizzo seemingly deflected the allegations.

The 35-year-old concluded the lengthy statement (which can be seen in full, above) by expressing gratitude for her supporters. “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she added, in part. “I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this time.”