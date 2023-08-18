Chris Pine Gets Cozy With Mystery Woman Swimming Shirtless On Italian Vacation

Chris Pine, 42, soaked up the last days of summer by enjoying a vacation in Sardinia, Italy, on Aug. 16 (SEE PHOTOS HERE)! The Star Trek actor opted to go shirtless while enjoying a day on the water and rocked a pair of bright orange swim trunks with palm trees on them. Chris accessorized his look with black sunglasses and clear goggles that hung around his neck. He was notably accompanied by a mystery brunette, who looked chic in a sage green bikini and similar sunglasses to Chris’.

Later, the two got cozy and took a dip in the ocean together. The mystery woman had her arms wrapped around the 42-year-old’s neck while they swam in the crystal-blue water. The two returned back to dry land and rocked different ensembles once they got off the boat. Chris, for his part, looked dapper in a pair of black shorts and white linen button-up shirt.

He opted to wear the shirt unbuttoned and added a straw beach hat and black sunglasses to protect himself from the sun. His date also looked stylish in a pair of white shorts, a blue linen shirt, and tan sandals. She completed her beach-side attire with black sunglasses, one again similar to Chris’.

This is not the first time that Chris has enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy, as he previously visited the country in Aug. 2018 alongside British actress Annabelle Wallis, 38, as reported by PEOPLE. At the time, he and The Mummy star vacationed with his parents, Robert and Gwynne. Annabelle and Chris were first linked to each other in Mar. 2018 but did not confirm their romance until Jul. of that year.

His romance with the 38-year-old eventually fizzled out, as they reportedly split in early 2022, per Entertainment Tonight. A source close to the matter claimed that they “have broken up and haven’t been together for a few months,” during the Mar. 2022 interview. Interestingly, Annabelle dated Coldplay‘s Chris Martin from 2016 to 2017. Prior Annabelle, Chris was linked to Sofia Boutella, who he co-starred alongside on Star Trek Beyond in 2016. The Los Angeles native has notably never been married.