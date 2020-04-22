Chris Pine, 39, Shows Off Grey Hair & Massive Biceps While Out For A Walk With GF Annabelle Wallis

Chris Pine was spotted showing off his natural hair color while out for a walk in Los Angeles with his girlfriend of two years, Annabelle Wallis.

Chris Pine is keeping things natural while in quarantine! The 39-year-old actor was snapped while out for a walk on April 21 with his stunning girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, and his grey hair was on display. Dressed in a black tank top and black gym shorts with leggings underneath, Chris showed off his bulging biceps as he took a break from quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown. His better half wore a black tank top with matching yoga pants and a red flannel top tied around her waist. The couple both wore dark shades and wrapped colorful bandanas around their mouths, in place of face masks.

While the blonde beauty wore her gorgeous locks out, allowing them to fall below her shoulders, Chris also showed off his natural salt and pepper hair color. The pair first began dating in early 2018, and have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. Annabelle, who is also an actress, starring alongside Tom Cruise in the 2017 remake of The Mummy, told the Sydney Morning Herald she prefers to keep her private life private. “It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life. It’s just distracting. It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road,” she said.

“I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide. It’s just that when you have people in your life that you care about, you get very protective of them and it’s not about you anymore. It’s about other people and the ones you love are the ones you protect like a lioness.”

The adorable couple, who are riding out the lockdown period together, were spotted out in about in Los Angeles when they made a grocery run in late March. Chris kept a low profile in a grey zip-up hoodie with the hood over his head and sunglasses, pairing the look with green khaki pants and slip-on sandals. Annabelle looks casual yet chic in a grey coat, worn over a light grey sweater, loose black jeans and black leather boots.