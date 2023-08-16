Stevie Nicks Admits ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Was ‘Very Emotional’ For Her: I Was ‘Watching My Own Story’

The Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll has spoken! Stevie Nicks revealed her reaction to the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six, which is loosely inspired by her former band, Fleetwood Mac. “Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley [Keough] seamlessly, soon became my story,” the 75-year-old wrote on social media.

She continued, “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it.” At the very end of her message, Stevie wrote that “hopefully” the show will continue on in a second season. If Stevie Nicks wants a season 2, give us a season 2!

Naturally, the Daisy Jones & The Six cast was thrilled about Stevie watching the show. Riley responded to Stevie’s post with several heart eyes emojis, shocked face emojis, and folded hands emojis. Sam Claflin commented, “Blessings.” Camila Morrone added four heart emojis.

Daisy Jones & The Six is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel of the same name. Taylor revealed that she was inspired to write her book after watching Fleetwood Mac sing their hits in The Dance reunion show in 1997. During a performance of “Landslide” between Stevie and Lindsey Buckingham, Taylor told Hello Sunshine that Stevie “sang with such fragility and yet she seemed so confident and strong—and as she did, she kept looking back at Lindsey, her expression warm and intimate, but cryptic… And for one split second—truly, a slice of a moment—Lindsey put his fist under his chin and looked at Stevie as if she was a miracle.”

Stevie and Lindsey’s tumultuous relationship sounds a lot like Daisy and Billy from Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll and always kept coming back to Stevie and Lindsey’s performance. “How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh,” she said.