Katie Maloney Seemingly Shades Raquel Leviss’ After Scathing Interview: You’re ‘Lying’

Katie Maloney is seemingly unimpressed with Raquel Leviss‘ recent interview, following her two-month stay at an Arizona mental health facility. The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram stories in what looked like a diss on Raquel after the podcast interview with Bethenny Frankel. “So you know that trending sound or song or whatever that was like, ‘Why the f*** you lying?’” she said as she relaxed in bed in full makeup, while applying a stone roller to he skin, on Aug 16. “Anyways,” she continued, “that’s been stuck in my head all morning for some reason.”

“It was a really scary decision to make,” Raquel told Bethenny during the Aug. 16 podcast interview of her lengthy visit to the mental health facility. “I knew I needed help but I didn’t know what to expect going in.” Raquel also shared details of the experience. “I was thrown into this place where it was a lot of new faces and I was already carrying so much shame, that it was difficult for me to be like, ‘Hi, I’m Raquel!’” she shared. “But as time went on I was able to warm up and really share my story in an authentic, honest way, and I was met with grace and compassion from my peers.”

She additionally denied that she and Ariana Madix were BFF’s before news of her affair with Ariana’s longtime love Tom Sandoval rocked the cast of the reality hit. “Ariana and I were not best friends,” Ariana said during the interview. “We were acquaintances who became friends through the show. She’s always been somebody who’s been very sweet to me. She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was pursuing and that was all great. But we never had like a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend.

Tom and Ariana split in March of 2023, after she reportedly found “inappropriate” texts and a sexually charged selfie video from Raquel on Tom’s phone. After weeks of seemingly endless drama roiled the cast, Raquel finally revealed she’d be voluntarily entering treatment in April. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep for Raquel told People at the time, noting that the treatment was not “rehab” but “mental health and trauma therapy.”

Raquel resurfaced in photos in Arizona in July, looking healthy and resilient in a hat reading, “Be a good person.”