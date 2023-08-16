Jenna Ortega Reunites With Movie Mom Jennifer Garner In Sweet New Video: Watch

Jenna Ortega, 20, and Jennifer Garner, 51, reunited to film a Neutrogena ad together, two years after the release of their film, Yes Day. The latter took to Instagram to share a video and photo of the two of them smiling and seemingly having a great time together, while promoting the brand’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair product. They shared a sweet hug as they wore light-colored outfits, including a light blue button-down top for Jenna, and a gray blazer over a white button-down top for Jennifer, and had their shoulder-length hair down, in the clip.

“Two of my favorites: @jennaortega & @neutrogena. Rapid Wrinkle Repair for everyone! ♥️ #NeutrogenaPartner,” Jennifer captioned the post. Once it was shared, followers commented and seemed to be thrilled to see the two together again. “I’m actually amazed at how similar you two are despite not being related,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “They have the same hair cut!! So cute!”

Jenna and Jennifer’s latest ad comes after the latter played the role of mother, and the former played the role of daughter, in Yes Day. The 2021 film is about two parents who give their kids a special day that allows them to make the rules for 24 hours. It had hilarious and fun-filled scenes that included eating delicious sundaes and visiting a theme park.

The movie also starred Edgar Ramirez, Julian Lerner, and even featured H.E.R. during a music event scene. After the release, Jenna went on to gain further success with her Netflix series, Wednesday, based on the character from The Addams Family. She plays the main role in the show, and has received rave reviews for her work. It was renewed for a second season in early 2023.

Jennifer has also enjoyed success with a recent television show. The Apple TV miniseries, The Last Thing He Told Me, aired earlier this year, and is based on the book of the same name by Laura Dave. Jennifer played the role of the main character, Hannah Hall, who is forced to strengthen a relationship with her stepdaughter after her husband, who is also the child’s father, goes mysteriously missing.