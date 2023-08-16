‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater Reveals What Led To Sasha Farber Split 6 Months After Divorce Filing

Emma Slater, 34, filed to end her marriage to Sasha Farber in Feb. 2023, and now she is opening up about the details of what led to their split. During the Aug. 15 episode of The Viall Files podcast, the Dancing With The Stars pro expressed that there is still “love” between her and her estranged spouse. “We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all,” Emma said to the host, Nick Viall.

The blonde beauty added that she and Sasha are not on the same page any longer. “We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away],” she said. Emma expressed that they are still “very much in the thick” of navigating the end of their relationship. She also advised listeners to “lean on” their friends and loved ones amid their own breakups. “Lean on your friends,” Emma said. “It really does help.”

She later revealed to The Bachelor alum one of the main factors that led to their divorce. “It’s really the kid thing,” she said. “It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that.” Despite not wanting to have children right now, Emma noted that she did not want to speak on the 38-year-old’s behalf amid their split. “I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids,” she added.

After Nick said that deciding to have kids is a “big” step in someone’s life, Emma shared that she does not take it “lightly,” as she does want children one day. “I do want kids. I don’t know what it is, I’m just figuring that out for myself,” she admitted. “It’s not something I take lightly and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about because I would never do that.”

Emma also shared that she and Sasha have had many conversations about starting a family, however, she has felt “resistance” within herself on the matter. “So, that’s been the real friction and the real hard part,” she told listeners. “It had nothing to do with him. He’s always been very much himself. It’s me that’s found it difficult to understand why I’m feeling different.” Emma and her ex got married in 2018 and reportedly split in Aug. 2022, per US Weekly. She filed “irreconcilable differences,” at the time of the official divorce filing this Feb., as reported by the same mag.