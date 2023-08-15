Andy Cohen’s Mom Does John Mayer’s Laundry While He Visits Them In The Hamptons: See Wild Photo

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Andy Cohen‘s mom Evelyn Cohen made doubly sure John Mayer looked amazing during their Hamptons getaway. That’s according to a wild new pic the Watch What Happens Live host posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, August 15. In the snapshot, Andy’s mom got down on her knees next to a pink bed and appeared to steam a white, long sleeved collared shirt with a smile on her face. She looked casual during the chore, rocking blue jeans and a white t shirt. To keep herself on task, she wore a smartwatch, as well. Behind her stood the tatted-up “Your Body Is A Wonderland” singer, who struck a critical pose in a black t-shirt as she summed up her domestic work. “My mom stops at nothing to help other house guests!” Andy captioned the goofy post.

Some fans were left simply confused by the oddly artistic and equally hilarious photo. “I have so many questions…” began a follower before adding, “we all know JM loves laundry why would he allow Evelyn to do this…what is he thinking….?” Another quipped, “Who wouldn’t get on their knees for John Mayer?” A third remarked, “This is iconic and I may or may not want this framed on my wall.” And a fourth wrote, “Mrs. Evelyn is the best ‘Aunty’ a friend could have.”

Andy has made no secret of his close relationship with his mother. “She always celebrated me being myself,” he told PEOPLE in a 2021 interview. “She empowered me.” He also says she helped teach him to speak out. “She taught me to speak my mind,” he continued to the outlet. “And she keeps me on my toes. She’ll text me after Watch What Happens Live and say, ‘That was horrible,’ or ‘Those guests are boring,’ or ‘You look fat.’ She’s a major ballbuster. But when she texts, ‘That was a great show,’ I know she means it.”

And as for his unlikely friendship with the heartthrob singer, Andy summed it up in a 2015 article. “John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship,” he wrote for Entertainment Weekly at the time. “He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s*** on late-night TV.”