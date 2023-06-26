Andy Cohen & Kamala Harris Disco Dance Outside Stonewall During NYC Pride: Watch

It’s Pride Month, and Vice President Kamala Harris stepped out to celebrate in New York City! In a June 26 Instagram video post you can see below, the 58-year-old V.P. was seen meeting up with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen for an epic Pride Month visit to Stonewall. Andy asked VP Harris whether she’d ever been to the iconic historical NYC gay bar before, which she admitted she was “embarrassed” she hadn’t. “I bet you’re fun in a gay bar,” Andy quipped before also quizzing her on Vanderpump Rules. “Are you up to date on Vanderpump Rules, first of all,” he asked as she smiled sheepishly. “I don’t think so,” she responded.

Andy then updated her on what he called the “banger of the summer” as he began playing a techno song on his phone. The unlikely duo briefly disco danced on the sidewalk outside of Stonewall, creating a memorable “Andy Cohen” Pride moment for fans. An app added colorful disco lights to the dance clip. He then led her into the bar, holding her hand and announcing, “We got a Vice President coming through!” to applause and fanfare. VP Harris held up a rainbow Stonewall tee shirt, posed for photos, and visited with patrons at the iconic establishment.

During the surprise visit, she also addressed a crowd that had gathered at the New York national monument, where an uprising in 1969 became a landmark in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. “We’re not going to be silenced,” she told the crowd in a powerful speech, per Huffington Post. “We’re not going to be deterred. We are not going to tire. We’re not going to throw up our hands; we’re going to roll up our sleeves. That’s to me what Stonewall means — strength in numbers.”