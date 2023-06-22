Kamala Harris Stuns In Gold Sequined Dress At Joe Biden’s White House State Dinner: Photos

The White House’s state dinner on Jun. 22 was full of A-listers from President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, to Vice President Kamala Harris! While at the event, which hosted officials from India, the 58-year-old V.P. rocked a chic gold dress alongside her husband, Douglas Emhoff, 58. Kamala looked absolutely regal in the sequined dress, which she tastefully paired with a gold necklace and diamond earrings.

Soon after a photo of the brunette beauty’s look landed on social media, many Kamala supporters took to the comments to gush over her stunning ensemble. “Thank you. Absolutely stunning. Such a beautiful couple,” one admirer tweeted of Kamala and her hubby’s dinner outfits. Later, one fan couldn’t help but admire Douglas’ fitted black suit. “She looks stunning! I love her necklace. Doug looks dapper as well,” they quipped. The Oakland native’s outfit was such a hit online, that one follower couldn’t help but state that this is now their favorite photo of the couple. “I think this is my favorite picture of them. Her outfit is wonderful!”, they penned.

View Related Gallery Jill Biden's Best Style: See The First Lady's Gorgeous Fashion In Photos President Joe Biden salutes as he and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One for a trip to Georgia to mark his 100th day in office, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md Biden, Andrews Air Force Base, United States - 29 Apr 2021 U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arrival for the State Dinner at the White House in Washington on June 22, 2023. USA-India State Dinner - Washington, United States - 22 Jun 2023

As previously mentioned, the state dinner included many other high-profile politicians, including the president and first lady. Jill rocked an elegant sequined emerald dress by Ralph Lauren alongside Biden, who opted for a classic black tux. The 72-year-old also made sure to accessorize her look and added droplet earrings to tie the ensemble together. Jill also opted to tie her golden tresses up and back in a trendy updo for the occasion. Of course, many people took to Twitter to gush over the first lady’s look as well. “They make a great couple. Statesmanlike and presidential,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “@FLOTUS can do no wrong. #Stunning.”

Another notable guest at the state dinner that evening included the president’s son, Hunter Biden, 53. The attorney attended the dinner alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen, making it his first public appearance since news broke that Hunter is set to plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors. In addition, the 53-year-old will likely only face probation for the misdemeanors, per CNN. While at the event, Biden’s son, who he welcomed with his late first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, was dressed for the occasion in a classic black tux. Melissa. for her part, rocked a black and pink dress complete with a unique cape.

Prior to the dinner, The White House released the official guest list for the event with notable names including the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. And along with Hunter, his sister Ashley Biden, 42, and Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, 30, were also present. Earlier that day, the president delivered remarks on Modi’s visit. “Mr. Prime Minister, we’ve met many times over the past few years, most recently in Hiroshima at the G7 Summit. And each time, I was struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation,” the 80-year-old said. “Together, we’re unlocking a shared future of what I believe to be unlimited potential.”