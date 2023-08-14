Jonas Brothers Play Private Show For Local Boys + Girls Club of America Kids Before Heading Back To School

The Jonas Brothers have partnered with The Children’s Place and shared a sweet moment with young fans at the American Dream Mall on August 11. Before the band’s sold-out opening weekend at Yankee Stadium, they went back to their roots and played a private show in New Jersey for the Local Boys + Girls Club of America Kids during The Children’s Place’s Best School Day Ever event.

Hundreds of kids eagerly anticipating their return to school got to attend the private 3-song acoustic set by Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. The NJ-born and raised singers were also able to announce the 10 finalists of the Best Day Ever Back To School Contest, where the winning school will be gifted a $100,000 grant towards the betterment of their school.

The young attendees were also able to create their own fashionable and fun swag to help them get excited and look their best to go back to school. Kids patches their new backpacks, chose their favorite essentials at the school supply swag station, played Basketball Pop-a-Shot, and took some snaps at the interactive photo booth.

This event took place days before the Jonas Brothers’ sold-out weekend, Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, at Yankee Stadium. This is just the beginning for the trio, as this is their first stop on their world tour.