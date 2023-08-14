Britney Spears Rocks Leopard Print Bikini While Pole Dancing For The ‘First Time’: Watch

Britney Spears has a new prop to work her dance moves! The “Toxic” singer, 41, shared an Instagram video where she danced on a black and pink stripper pole that she said she got two days prior. In the Aug. 13 video, Britney rocked a sexy leopard print bikini, as she grinded against the ‘X-Pole’ and danced on the accompanying platform to the song “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails.

The pop star let her blonde hair down which got all messy for her energetic dance session. Britney looked directly at the camera a few times while she was showing off her moves on the pole. She had a big smile on her face while proving that she learned how to use the pole pretty fast! “Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!!” she wrote alongside the video.

Britney regularly shares dancing videos, but she’s never been on a stripper pole in her Instagrams until now. Typically, the “Circus” hitmaker will spin around in her living room while wearing revealing outfits, like she did in her Instagram video from August 10. Britney danced in her home to loud music while wearing nothing but a white top and blue bikini bottoms that day.

While Britney is mostly dancing nowadays, she has returned to singing with her first two songs since she was freed from her conservatorship. Britney teamed with Elton John for a poppy revival duet of his 1976 hit “Tiny Dancer,” titled “Hold Me Closer”, that came out in September of 2022. More recently, Britney reunited with her longtime friend Will.i.am for their new summer song “Mind Your Business,” which dropped on July 18.

Britney’s return to music comes as Brit, and her fans, prepare for her memoir, The Woman In Me, that is set to be released on Oct. 24. Britney announced her highly-anticipated book on July 11, writing on Instagram, “It’s coming…My story on my own terms at last. Are you ready?” After the memoir was officially announced, a report came out claiming that the book’s release might be delayed, because of at least two celebrities who are allegedly “nervous” about what’s in the memoir.