Nick Cannon Snuggles Up To Twins Monroe & Moroccan, 12, At Sugar Factory NYC: Photos

The actor co-hosted the grand opening of the store with Dominican singer Natti Natasha and posed for epic photos.

August 12, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Nick Cannon, 42, had a great time with his 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, during the grand opening of Sugar Factory in New York City, NY on Friday. The actor posed for adorable photos with his oldest daughter and son, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey, while co-hosting the event with Dominican singer Natti Natasha. He also took to Instagram to share a video of the fun time, which he wrote was “lit.”

Nick wore a red and white checkered button-down shirt, jeans, and tan boots, during the outing. He also rocked a red baseball cap. Monroe wore a black graphic T-shirt with a pink butterfly on it and Moroccan wore a black jacket over a black and yellow graphic T-shirt and added headphones around his neck.

Natti also looked stylish in her own sexy black outfit. It included a black bodysuit under a long mesh dress. She had some of her black and purple hair down and some pulled up, and accessorized with silver jewelry, including hoop earrings and a necklace. She topped off the look with flattering makeup.

Nick’s latest event with Monroe and Moroccan comes after he admitted he may not be done having kids. The television personality has welcomed a total of 12 children with various women over the years, and has often expressed the joy he has from being a father.

Nick and Mariah with their kids at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

“I’ve gotten in trouble about this too before because people will ask me if I’m done,” he said during a June podcast appearance on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman via People. “And I’d always say, ‘Only God can tell me if I’m done.’ Because as much as I was open to every single child that I had, I can’t say the majority of them were planned. . . .If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married, just diagnosed with lupus that 10 years from now . . . that I would have 12 children, I would be like, ‘f*** out of here!’”

In addition to Monroe and Moroccan, Nick is the dad of Golden, 6,  Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 1, who he shares with Brittany Bell, two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and nine-month-old Beautiful, who he shares with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 1, whom he shares with Bre Tiesi, seven-month-old Halo Marie, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, and nine-month-old Onyx Ice Cole, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole. He and Alyssa are also the parents of the late Zen, who tragically passed away of cancer at the age of five months in Dec. 2021.

