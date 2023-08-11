Rumer Willis Rocks Strapless Tube Top As She Enters Her ‘Hot Mom Thrist Trap Era’: Photo

Rumer Willis is a new mom entering a whole new era! In a pair of pics shared to Instagram on Thursday, Aug 11, the 34-year-old daughter of Hollywood icons Bruce Willis and Demi Moore slayed a light pink tube top with an unzipped matching jacket as she stared down the camera. She accessorized with a pair of sleek reflective sunglasses and some delicate layered necklaces. She wore her hair long and wavy for the snaps, and even wore her signature nose ring.

Sister Scout LaRue Willis joined her for the second selfie, wearing a gorgeous sage green sweater, all by boho-chic clothing label Free People. “Entering my Hot 🌶️ Mom Thirst Trap Era,” Rumer captioned the post. “I put a few rad looks together with @freepeople today. So excited to see what you think.”

Fans of the new mom were happy to share their thoughts in the comments section. “Louetta’s mom has got it going on!!” wrote a fan, referring to Rumer’s baby girl Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. “People sometimes have this misconception that us women can’t be sexy after becoming a Mom. That’s so not true!!” remarked another. “I rocked the hot momma look all through my 30s and 40s. These days I rock the rock’n’ roll momma look.” A third wrote, “Wow you look amazing, motherhood sure does suit you!” while a fourth gushed, “bombshells!”

Rumer and Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their first child, baby Louetta, “at home on Tuesday April 18th,” they wrote in an announcement at the time. “You are pure magic,” they added, along with, “you are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Being a mom is something the actress always planned on. “It’s like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like ‘Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this,’ and it was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom,” she said during a February 2023 appearance on Kimberly Van Der Beek‘s Bathroom Chronicles podcast. “And that just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy.”