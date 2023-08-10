Bella Hadid Returns To Work In BTS Video After 5 Month Break For Lyme Disease Treatment

Bella Hadid took some time away for the past five months to get treatment for Lyme Disease but the model shared that she’s officially back. The 26-year-old posted a video to TikTok of herself on set of a photoshoot and she looked fabulous in a plunging top with a huge cutout on her stomach.

Bella captioned her video, “First day back on set in 5 months!” In the video, Bella showed off her incredible figure in a tiny white tank top with a plunging neckline that was tied together but just a tiny string in the center of her chest.

The rest of the shirt was completely cut out revealing her toned abs and she styled the spaghetti strap top with a pair of matching white elastic short shorts. As for her glam, Bella had her extremely long and dark hair down in loose beach waves while parted in the middle. A gold smokey eye and a matte pink lip tied her look together.

Bella has been battling Lyme Disease for the past few years and she recently shared photos of her time away getting treatment after being silent for the past few months. The model took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of what she’s been doing and she rocked a slew of different outfits including a pair of high-waisted, baggy cream waffle joggers with blue tie-dye details. She styled the elastic pants with a tiny white cropped tank top with no bra underneath. Aside from these outfits, Bella posted a slew of photos of herself with different needles and IVs in her arm while getting treatment.