David Beckham & Austin Butler Lift A Tree To Help Stranded Drivers In Wild Video: Watch

David Beckham, 48, is nothing short of a hero! The former soccer pro and a surprising pair of sidekicks, including Elvis biopic star Austin Butler, 31, recently helped stranded drivers get on their way in an impressive video! In the Instagram clip, which you can see below, Austin, David, David’s son Cruz Beckham, and a couple of other pals stood in a line, all wearing white tee shirts, to happily hold up the massive tree trunk blocking a forest road. A black SUV then slowly passed underneath as Victoria Beckham narrated, “They’re lifting so the car can go through.” She could then be heard commending them on their hard work. “Excellent, nice work boys!” the former Spice Girl gushed as the men beamed with pride.

“Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree??Helping the community in Muskoka🌲 😂 I’m impressed gentleman! Kisses @davidbeckham @austinbutler @cruzbeckham,” the mom of four, 49, proudly captioned the Sunday, August 6 Instagram video.

The former Posh Spice’s 31.1 million fans rushed to the comments thread to react. “Welcome to Muskoka,” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “Omg 😍😍😍😍😍 Austin!” A third remarked, “Welcome to Canada and thanks for being so nice! You fit right in.”

No word on if Austin’s girlfriend, Cindy Crawford‘s daughter Kaia Gerber was also in town, but plenty of fans were simply thrilled to catch a glimpse of the actor literally in the wild. “Sweet Austin’s tummy,” gushed a fan, with another writing, “You gave us what we needed today. To see Austin. Thank you.”

While it’s no secret that David has an incredible athletic career, what continues to mystify fans is how he stays so ripped as he continues into his late 40s. “You don’t have to go and spend a huge amount of money going to the gym,” he said during a panel at The Project in 2019, per Men’s Health.

The dad of four then issued a surprising suggestion for keeping fit. “Three or four times a week I walk my daughter to school instead of driving her, or she bikes home with me,” he said. “It’s the little things that make a difference.”