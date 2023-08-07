Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Rocks Open Blue Cover-Up While Relaxing On Italy Vacation: Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked stunning in a high-slit blue cover-up while lounging on a boat in Italy.

August 7, 2023 11:07AM EDT
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been having a fabulous time on vacation in Italy and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 53-year-old was lounging on a boat with friends when she showed off her toned legs in a cutout cover-up.

Catherine posted the photo with the caption, “Me in Capri, with my friend’s knee that’s amore pic by @romcaz” In the photo, Catherine rocked a short-sleeve, royal blue zigzag print cover-up with a plunging V-neckline. The maxi dress was cut out on either side of the skirt, revealing her incredibly toned legs. Beneath the dress, she wore a black swimsuit and she accessorized with a matching blue headband, oversized round sunglasses, a diamond choker necklace, and hoop earrings.

Catherine has been posting a slew of photos from her trip and they just keep getting sexier. Another one of our favorite looks from the actress was her plunging, olive green swimsuit. The halter-neck one-piece had a plunging V-neckline on her chest that revealed ample cleavage and she accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and a large straw sun hat.

Catherine has been on vacation with her husband Michael Douglas, 78, and the couple looked chic when they stepped out for lunch on the Amalfi Coast just a few days ago. For the outing, Catherine wore a slinky black halter-neck maxi dress with a super low-cut neckline that showed off her bare chest, She styled the flowy dress with a white hat featuring a black ribbon around it, a white leather purse, and white leather braided sandals.

As for Michael, he looked casual in a pair of baggy cream linen slacks with a fitted aqua blue T-shirt, brown leather loafers, and sunglasses.

