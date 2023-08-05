Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns In Black Dress For Lunch With Michael Douglas On The Amalfi Coast: Photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, looked incredible in a black maxi dress during a vacation on the Amalfi Coast this week. The actress was joined by her husband, Michael Douglas, 78, for lunch during the getaway, and was photographed walking while wearing her stylish fashion choice along with white sandals and a straw sun hat with a black ribbon tied around it. She also carried a white purse and accessorized with a necklace and earrings.

Michael wore aqua short-sleeved shirt, white pants, and brown shoes. He also added sunglasses to his look to help keep the rays out of his eyes. He looked handsome with some facial hair, and was seen carrying a glass with a beverage and straw inside of it, as he enjoyed the nice weather.

At one point during their time in Italy, the lovebirds, who have been married since 2000, took a boat to Conca del Sogno, which is a fancy beach club in the amazing seaside village of Nerano. They both appeared relaxed and were spotted chatting with each other. It’s unclear if they were on the trip alone or with pals.

Catherine and Michael’s latest summer vacation photos come one week after the former took to Instagram to share epic swimsuit photos of herself. She donned a black one-piece with a plunging neckline and cutout section in the front, and she paired it with a giant straw sun hat over her pulled back hair. Sunglasses and dark pink lipstick topped off her look.

Catherine also shared a pretty photo of herself relaxing on a boat on Aug. 5. She wore a short-sleeved blue patterned dress with a V-neck and slit, as well as a matching headband over her hair, which was down. She added gray flip flops, sunglasses, a silver two-piece necklace and matching hoop earrings to her style. “Me in Capri, with my friend’s knee💙that’s amore😂,” she captioned the photo, referring to a knee that could be seen near her.