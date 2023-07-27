Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Rocks Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit In Gorgeous New Selfies

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, looked as stunning as ever in a pair of jaw dropping new swimsuit selfies! The Chicago actress took to Instagram on Thursday, July 27, to share the pics with her 5.3 million fans on the platform. In the first pic, the brunette beauty rocked a dramatic straw sunhat and a pair of oversized sunglasses while posing for the selfie. She wore an olive green, plunging one piece swimsuit and stood in front of striped patio furniture. A hint of light pink lipstick finished the perfect summer look. The second pic, nearly identical, showed the mom of two puckering up for an air kiss. “Ciao☀️” she captioned the pics, alongside a blazing sunshine emoji.

Catherine’s pics thrilled many of her fans, who took to the comments thread to gush. “Looking as fabulous as ever, Catherine: I hope you and yours are having lots of fun in the sun… happy Thursday, happy summertime to you all!” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “At last!!! you look stunning mother” alongside heart eye and flame emojis. “I wish you a beautiful summer day 🌊🌞,” commented a third.

The glowing Catherine, who has been married to screen legend Michael Douglas since 2000, puts time and energy into her beauty routine — especially her skin care. “Every Sunday I do a face mask, I do my nails, I put a hot conditioning oil on my hair,” she told The Telegraph‘s Stella magazine in 2021. “I have eczema so I have to be careful about over-perfumed stuff. I just do a very simple skincare – a facial wash, nothing drying, I like to exfoliate with an off-the- shelf scrub.”

And she admitted that she has a weakness for eye makeup, which accentuates one of her most lovely features. “I’m a huge lover of old Hollywood glamour and a bit of an eye-make-up girl,” she explained. “I literally don’t put the bins out without mascara on or a bit of eyeliner, so that’s where I started. I think my eyes are too small and I always want to accentuate them.”