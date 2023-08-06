Ryan Gosling Helps Elderly Woman At Beach With Wife Eva Mendes & Daughters: Photos

Ryan Gosling, 42, showed off his kindness on Friday, when he helped an elderly woman walk on a beach in Santa Barbara, CA. The actor, who stars as Ken in the new Barbie film, was photographed during the memorable moment, as his wife Eva Mendes, 49, looked on. They were all near the water at the time and it’s unclear if the woman was a relative or stranger, but either way, the gesture was a sweet one.

Ryan wore a red T-shirt under a plaid top and light blue jeans. He also added a white baseball cap and sunglasses. Eva seemed to wear a yellow sleeveless dress and had some of her hair down with some up. Their daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, were also with them during the family outing.

Ryan and Eva’s outing comes after he’s been enjoying a successful release week for his new movie Barbie. Eva has been supporting him throughout the epic time and took to Instagram last week to share a video of herself dancing to “Dance the Night Away” by Dua Lipa, off the movie’s soundtrack. “Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition? 💗,” she joked in the caption of the clip.

Ryan has also showed love for Eva at the Los Angeles Barbie premiere on July 9. He wore an “E” necklace in honor of the first letter of her first name, and rocked an incredible pink suit during the event. The talented actor also gushed over how his daughters helped him with the main role in the Greta Gerwig film, at the premiere. “They’ve seen a lot pieces of [the film] and helped me a lot with it. They were huge inspiration for me,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to Ryan, other Barbie stars include Margot Robbie, who plays the title role, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, and more. It was officially released in the U.S. on July 21.