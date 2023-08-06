Emma Roberts Goes Shopping At Target With Boyfriend Cody John: Photos

Emma Roberts, 32, seemed to have a fun time shopping at Target with her boyfriend Cody John on Friday. The lovebirds were photographed leaving the Los Angeles, CA location and flashed big smiles. At one point, she was carrying some large plastic containers while he pushed a cart outside.

Emma wore a long sleeveless white dress with yellow and gray designs all over it, tan sandals, and yellow-framed sunglasses as her hair was pulled up, during the outing. Her beau looked casually cool in a white T-shirt and black patterned shorts. He also wore white socks with blue and black sneakers, and sunglasses.

The couple’s latest outing comes after they revealed they started dating in Aug. 2022. Cody shared a black and white photo of him kissing the American Horror Story actress and it was followed up with a post from Emma in Dec. 2022. It included a photo of them holding hands on New Year’s Eve.

When Emma’s not getting attention for her love life, she’s doing so for her role as a parent. The doting mom recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her son Rhodes, 2, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund. In the clip, which can be seen below, his foot was resting on her face and mouth as he laid back on a cushioned chair and watched something on a laptop. “American Horror Story: Bring your 2 year old to work,” she wrote in the funny caption.

One of Emma’s next highly-anticipated features is the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story. She is starring in the next installment of the popular series, which was created by Ryan Murphy, along with other familiar faces like Kim Kardashian and Matt Czuchry. It will be based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, and Emma was already spotted filming some scenes with Kim back in May. It was recently reported that production was halted because of the current SAG-AFTRA strike.