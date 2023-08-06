Beyonce Dazzles In Gold Mini Dress On Renaissance Tour Stop In Washington: Photos

Beyoncé was a '70s goddess as she debuted another new tour look, this time an exquisite custom mini dress from label Self-Portrait.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 6, 2023 11:00AM EDT
View gallery
Stockholm, SWEDEN - Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.The American pop idol performed all her latest hits wearing 9 different outfits including a live digitally 3D painted dress during the set which lasted 3 hours.Pictured: BeyoncéBACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Z.J / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blue Ivy and Beyonce performs at Tottenham Stadium for the last time. Pictured: Blue Ivy,Beyonce Ref: SPL8048148 040623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Blue Ivy and Beyonce performs at Tottenham Stadium for the last time. Pictured: Blue Ivy,Beyonce Ref: SPL8048148 040623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Image Credit: Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Beyoncé was all ’70s glamour in another new look during her sold-out Renaissance Tour. The 41-year-old music legend turned her stage into a catwalk as she shimmered in a long sleeved gold sequin mini dress from contemporary label self-portrait during her Summerfield, Maryland show on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The custom piece, designed by the brand’s founder and creative director Han Chong, featured a plunging v-neckline as well as a key hole cutout on her midriff. The stand-out element on the dress, however, was the feathered sleeves that covered her hands. A subtle scalloped cut finished the short skirt portion of Han’s stunning creation which was only fit for a queen (in this case, Queen Bey).

The former Destiny’s Child member accessorized the dress with a gold drop earring that peeked behind her curled blonde hair. She also rocked a pair of gold strappy sandals.

Beyoncé has been on the road for her tour in support of last year’s album Renaissance since the kick off date in Paris back in May. After a European leg that included stops in London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and more, she landed in North America with a sold-out Toronto, Canada show that was also supported with a pop-up merch store inside luxury department store Holt Renfrew. She takes the acclaimed show to Charlotte, Atlanta and Miami next, followed by shows in Los Angeles and Vancouver before wrapping in Kansas City on Oct. 1.

Throughout the tour, her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy has also offered a helping hand popping up for several surprise performances! The eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z first took the stage in Paris, surprising French fans with her impressive choreography during “My Power,” a song from Beyoncé’s collaborative soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift. Just like proud mom Beyoncé, Blue has also had her fair share of unique outfits, including a sparkling sequin jersey, silver outfit and a head-to-toe red ensemble.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad