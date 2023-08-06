Beyonce Dazzles In Gold Mini Dress On Renaissance Tour Stop In Washington: Photos

Beyoncé was all ’70s glamour in another new look during her sold-out Renaissance Tour. The 41-year-old music legend turned her stage into a catwalk as she shimmered in a long sleeved gold sequin mini dress from contemporary label self-portrait during her Summerfield, Maryland show on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The custom piece, designed by the brand’s founder and creative director Han Chong, featured a plunging v-neckline as well as a key hole cutout on her midriff. The stand-out element on the dress, however, was the feathered sleeves that covered her hands. A subtle scalloped cut finished the short skirt portion of Han’s stunning creation which was only fit for a queen (in this case, Queen Bey).

The former Destiny’s Child member accessorized the dress with a gold drop earring that peeked behind her curled blonde hair. She also rocked a pair of gold strappy sandals.

Beyoncé has been on the road for her tour in support of last year’s album Renaissance since the kick off date in Paris back in May. After a European leg that included stops in London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and more, she landed in North America with a sold-out Toronto, Canada show that was also supported with a pop-up merch store inside luxury department store Holt Renfrew. She takes the acclaimed show to Charlotte, Atlanta and Miami next, followed by shows in Los Angeles and Vancouver before wrapping in Kansas City on Oct. 1.

Throughout the tour, her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy has also offered a helping hand popping up for several surprise performances! The eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z first took the stage in Paris, surprising French fans with her impressive choreography during “My Power,” a song from Beyoncé’s collaborative soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift. Just like proud mom Beyoncé, Blue has also had her fair share of unique outfits, including a sparkling sequin jersey, silver outfit and a head-to-toe red ensemble.