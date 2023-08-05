Selena Gomez Wears Plunging Top & Long Denim Skirt For Night Out After Making Up With Francia Raisa: Photos

Selena Gomez, 31, looked amazing, in a new set of Instagram story photos this week. The singer and actress posed in a mirror while taking selfies in a sleeveless turquoise top with a dark blue and white floral pattern and a plunging neckline. She also added a long denim skirt and had her hair pulled back in a ponytail with a ribbon around it.

In addition to her fashion, Selena accessorized with small silver hoop earrings. She also topped her look off with flattering makeup, including dark red lipstick, that looked incredible on her. One photo showed her laying down and giving a serious look to the camera.

Selena’s latest gorgeous photos come after she made headlines when her longtime friend Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to her in 2017, spoke out about rumors that they have been in a feud. The fellow actress admitted there was “no beef” between them, when she appeared on Josh Peck‘s Good Guys podcast earlier this month. “You guys, there’s no beef, just salsa,” she joked.

The feud rumors were sparked back in Nov. 2022, after Selena didn’t mention Francia when talking about her friends in the entertainment industry, in a Rolling Stone interview. Francia went on to write “interesting,” in a now deleted comment responding to the interview, and unfollowed her on Instagram. It’s unclear if they ever talked about the situation offline or not, but Francia also talked about how hard it is when false headlines come out about her, in the new podcast interview. “Whenever I thought about my name being in the press, I never thought about it like this,” she explained. “I always thought about it from an actor’s perspective.”

Selena went public with her battle with lupus around the same time she and Francia talked openly about the kidney donation. Francia further admitted that they told the public about the serious situation because the press somehow found out beforehand, and they wanted to be able to set the record straight at the time. “She and I went public with our situation years ago, and honestly, we had to,” the doting friend said to Josh. “The press got ahold of the story and we wanted to tell it. As for what’s going on lately…does anyone prep you for this kind of stuff? Never. We never get prepped for this kind of stuff. It always catches me by surprise.”