Selena Gomez Wears Plunging Top & Long Denim Skirt For Night Out After Making Up With Francia Raisa: Photos

The singer took a bunch of selfies in a mirror while showing off the fashionable look to her millions of social media followers.

August 5, 2023 3:15PM EDT
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Thousands of fans waited outside the Bulgari hotel in Paris to see Selena Gomez after attending the Rare Beauty Event. 09 Jun 2023 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA993044_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Selena Gomez looks ravishing as she leaves her exclusive Rare Beauty event for 100 influencers in the Gallery District of New York this evening. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, looked amazing, in a new set of Instagram story photos this week. The singer and actress posed in a mirror while taking selfies in a sleeveless turquoise top with a dark blue and white floral pattern and a plunging neckline. She also added a long denim skirt and had her hair pulled back in a ponytail with a ribbon around it.

In addition to her fashion, Selena accessorized with small silver hoop earrings. She also topped her look off with flattering makeup, including dark red lipstick, that looked incredible on her. One photo showed her laying down and giving a serious look to the camera.

Selena’s latest gorgeous photos come after she made headlines when her longtime friend Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to her in 2017, spoke out about rumors that they have been in a feud. The fellow actress admitted there was “no beef” between them, when she appeared on Josh Peck‘s Good Guys podcast earlier this month. “You guys, there’s no beef, just salsa,” she joked.

The feud rumors were sparked back in Nov. 2022, after Selena didn’t mention Francia when talking about her friends in the entertainment industry, in a Rolling Stone interview. Francia went on to write “interesting,” in a now deleted comment responding to the interview, and unfollowed her on Instagram. It’s unclear if they ever talked about the situation offline or not, but Francia also talked about how hard it is when false headlines come out about her, in the new podcast interview. “Whenever I thought about my name being in the press, I never thought about it like this,” she explained. “I always thought about it from an actor’s perspective.”

Selena went public with her battle with lupus around the same time she and Francia talked openly about the kidney donation. Francia further admitted that they told the public about the serious situation because the press somehow found out beforehand, and they wanted to be able to set the record straight at the time. “She and I went public with our situation years ago, and honestly, we had to,” the doting friend said to Josh. “The press got ahold of the story and we wanted to tell it. As for what’s going on lately…does anyone prep you for this kind of stuff? Never. We never get prepped for this kind of stuff. It always catches me by surprise.”

