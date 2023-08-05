Milla Jovovich, 47, & Daughter Ever, 15, Twin In Denim Shorts For Grocery Shopping In Malibu: Photos

Milla Jovovich, 47, and her daughter Ever Gabo Anderson, 15, looked liked twins during a grocery outing this week. The actress and her lookalike wore casual tops, including a gray T-shirt for her, and a navy blue tank top for her mini me, and denim shorts, in new photos that were captured outside the store. Milla also wore black flips flops while Ever wore black and white sneakers.

Both ladies had their hair down, and the doting mom held one grocery bag as she walked beside the teen. Ever had her phone in one hand and appeared to be chatting with her mom as they made their way outside the store. They also both flashed smiles at one point.

In addition to Ever, Milla shares daughters Dashiel Edan, 8, and Osian Lark Elliot, 3 ,with her husband, director Paul W.A. Anderson. Although the youngest two are still figuring out their joys in life, Ever has already followed in Milla’s footsteps and started acting. In 2016, she portrayed a younger version of her mother’s character in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and in 2021, she appeared as a younger version of Scarlett Johansson’s character in the Black Widow movie.

Milla previously opened up about her feelings on her oldest daughter’s growing acting career. “On the one hand, I’m terrified because I know how difficult this industry is,” she said in 2020, per Entertainment Tonight. “And on the other hand, I’m overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was five years old. She’s grown up on sets with her dad and I and, you know, it seems like that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

This year, Ever also appeared in the lead role of Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy, the live-action adaptation. “It was incredible,” she told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “My parents gave me some amazing advice going into this. Me and my mom did line readings for the audition. For the movie, it was more, we’d get onto set, all of us, and then wing it and have a lot of fun.”

“I didn’t want to grow up at all,” she added. “I loved being able to have a carefree life where I got to eat off the kids’ menu, and nobody gave me any funny looks. And I was definitely in no rush to grow up when I was younger.”