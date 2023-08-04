Snooki Calls ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar The ‘Rudest’ Celebrity She’s Ever Met: She’s ‘Mean’

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi likely knows something about “rude” celebrities. And in scathing new comments, she targeted The View’s Joy Behar, crowning her the “rudest” she’s ever met! “Joy Behar!” the Jersey Shore icon blurted out when Andy Cohen asked during the “Shady Duck Phone” segment on the Thursday, Aug. 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Andy seemed stunned by the response and sought clarification. “Joy was so mean to me,” Snooki continued.

Cohen continued digging for what went down, and Snooki claimed, “she corned me in the bathroom,” she recalled, “and said, ‘you’re not Italian!'” “Nooo!” Andy gasped. “Oh I said that,” responded Snooki. “Then what did you say?” pressed Andy, to which Snooki responded, “I said, ‘OK, ma’am.’”

While Andy seemed disbelieving, Joy and the 2010 cast of The View seemingly confirmed the incident during an episode of the show. “Joy was so funny,” Sherri Shepherd said in the 13-year-old clip, folding her arms in imitation. “Cuz she was like, ‘and you know you’re not even Italian,” as the audience laughed, and to which Joy slightly nodded. She then seemed to diss the whole cast of the reality hit, saying “I’m OK with them Barbara [Walters], they could park my car anytime they want.”

The “rudest celebrity I’ve ever met” trend seems to be in full swing in Hollywood. Fellow reality star Teresa Giudice slammed Sofia Vergara with the same label on a recent episode of her Namaste B$tches Podcast. “Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” she said, relating the alleged encounter at a 2017 event.

“I didn’t want a picture with her,” she continued. “I never ask to take a picture with anybody. I didn’t care to take a picture with her. I’m so not like that. When we went to go take picture she was like standing in front of me. It’s like, ‘OK, that’s not how you take a picture.’ She was like, the most rudest woman I’ve ever met.”

Months earlier, in November of 2022, a radio host accused Teresa herself of being the rudest person” Billy Costa “ever interviewed.” And in a July 2022 TikTok video, JoJo Siwa dissed Candace Cameron Bure as a “rude celebrity” for an alleged diss when the influencer was just 11.