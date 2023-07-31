Teresa Giudice Says Sofia Vergara Is ‘Rudest Woman’ She’s Ever Met: ‘Not A Humble Person’

The 'RHONJ' star simply isn't impressed by Sofia Vergara, and she had some choice words for her in scathing new comments.

July 31, 2023 8:19PM EDT
Teresa Guidice and Sofia Vergara
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19049 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice, 51, dismissed Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, also 51, in shocking new comments as she recalled a meeting at a 2017 event. “Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” Teresa related during the newest episode of her Namaste B$tches Podcast. “I didn’t want a picture with her. I never ask to take a picture with anybody. I didn’t care to take a picture with her. I’m so not like that. When we went to go take picture she was like standing in front of me. It’s like, ‘OK, that’s not how you take a picture.’ She was like, the most rudest woman I’ve ever met.”

Teresa Giudice
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Teresa claimed that Sofia was extremely aloof about the encounter, even confronting her rep as to why the photo was necessary. “Like, I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’” Teresa recalled. “I was just like, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘I did not want to take a picture with you.’ I said, ‘I would never ask to take a picture with you.’”

Teresa asserted that the Hot Pursuit actress lacks humility. “I was like, ‘How rude … You’re so not a humble person,” she continued. “You forgot where you came from.’ It’s not like she started out being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She was so not a down-to-earth person. So [I’m] not a fan of her.”

Sofia Vergara
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Teresa has called out Sofia for the alleged encounter. Teresa told the audience at an October 2017 panel that she “can’t stand” Sofia. “Sofia Vergara, I can’t stand her,” she said at the time. “I hate to say that, because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian; she has an accent; she has more of an accent than me; you would think she would be nice, you know, because she’s an immigrant, I’m just saying.”

In an ironic twist, Teresa herself was called “easily, hands down the rudest person” radio host Billy Costa has “ever interviewed” immediately after speaking with her on air in November of 2022, per Page Six.

