BLACKPINK Singer Jisoo Dating Ahn Bo-hyun: They’re ‘Getting To Know Each Other’

BLACKPINK singer Jisoo, 28, is dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun, 35. The stars’ talent agencies confirmed their romance on August 3rd, after local news publications reported that the pair were spotted together in Seoul. South Korean publication Dispatch reported that Jisoo and Ahn recently “started their relationship,” according to NME, which prompted the new couple to confirm that they’re dating.

“The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings,” Ahn’s agency, FN Entertainment, said in a statement to CNN. “We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze,” the statement added. Jisoo’s agency, FG Entertainment, also confirmed the relationship to South Korean publications with the same statement.

South Korean stars rarely address their private lives to the public, so it was a welcome surprise for fans to hear that Jisoo and Ahn are dating. After the news was confirmed, fans flooded the comments section on both stars’ Instagrams and congratulated them on the relationship. “JISOO MY GIRL CONGRATS ON YOUR DATING! u guys are both so fine,” one fan wrote on Jisoo’s IG.

Jisoo is famous for being a member of BLACKPINK, the most successful K-pop girl group of all time. She’s in the group with Jennie, 27, Rosé, 26, and Lisa, 26. The group debuted in 2016 and shot to fame two years later, when they picked up three charting milestones on the Billboard charts. In 2019, they became the first K-Pop girl group to headline Coachella.

Since she’s the oldest in BLACKPINK, Jisoo is sometimes viewed as the leader of the girl group. However, Jisoo has been adamant that there is no group leader. “We spent many years together during training and are like friends, so we decided that it’ll be better for us to go without a leader,” she said back in 2017.

Jisoo’s new boyfriend is also familiar with fame, though he’s not as globally known as Jisoo is. Ahn has been acting in South Korea since 2014. He’s best known for his roles in the drama shows Itaewon Class, Yumi’s Cells, and See You in My 19th Life. He’s won several acting awards including the Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT Drama at the 2022 APAN Star Awards.