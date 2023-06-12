BLACKPINK’s Jennie Walks Off Stage During Concert Due To ‘Deteriorating Condition’

BLACKPINK fans have been given an update on Jennie Kim‘s health after she abruptly left the stage mid-performance during an Australian show on Sunday, June 11. “We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” a statement from YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s agency, read. “We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation.”

The statement noted that Jennie, 27, wished to continue performing, but the on-site medical staff told her it was best to refrain from finishing the show and to instead focus on receiving “ample rest and stability”. The statement continued, “JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible. We will do its utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again.”

A fan video taken at the Melbourne concert shows the moments leading up to Jennie’s exit from the show. In the below video, she can be seen dancing alongside bandmates Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo as they perform their song “Lovesick Girls.” She then stops, runs her fingers through her hair in a state of distress, and calmly walks off stage, where security quickly helps her get to her team. After Jennie left the stage, her bandmates reportedly told fans she wasn’t feeling well the entire day.

get well soon jennie baby 🥺🥲 pic.twitter.com/SlHocQEfQt — kylie (@blinkvirus) June 11, 2023

It’s not clear where Jennie’s health stands or exactly what caused her to decide to walk off the stage mid-performance. Jennie nor BLACKPINK has made a personal statement regarding her health on social media. It’s also not known if Jennie will be well enough to perform at BLACKPINK’s two upcoming Australian shows on June 16 and 17.

Jennie’s health mishap came just weeks before BLACKPINK’s Born Pink Tour is expected to wrap up in Auckland, New Zealand. The tour kicked off in October at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District in southern Seoul. It also came after she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival to support the new HBO show The Idol, in which Jennie made her acting debut alongside Lily Rose-Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, and more.