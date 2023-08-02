Sandra Bullock ‘Hoping’ To Still ‘Work Things Out’ With BF Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock, 59, is hoping to “work things out” with her boyfriend Bryan Randall after they recently went through some relationship issues, according to Us Weekly. The actress and photographer apparently had a “long cooling-off period” that included them living apart last year, and now the former wants to move forward and save their romance. “The feeling is Sandra might be hoping for some type of miracle — that they’ll work things out after this long cooling-off period,” a source told the outlet.

The insider admitted the chance for a reconciliation is “a long shot,” and revealed the lovebirds hit a rough spot in their relationship in fall 2022. It was first reported they were dating in 2015, after Sandra met Bryan when she hired him to photograph her son Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, for his birthday that year. They went on to date for several years and kept their love story very private.

Back in Dec. 2021, Sandra, who also adopted daughter Laila in 2015, opened up a bit about her romance with Bryan, who is the father of an adult daughter named Skylar Staten Randall, and explained why she didn’t feel the need to marry him, in a rare interview on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk. “I am someone who went through the divorce process,” she said, briefly referencing her previous marriage to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. So, I don’t want to say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

In Oct. 2022, Sandra announced she was taking a break from acting to focus more on her children, which reportedly added to tension with Bryan, who apparently did want marriage. “It’s widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn’t see a need to go down that path. It became quite an issue as time went on,” an insider told Us Weekly, before adding she “didn’t need a piece of paper to plan a future and be happy, but he felt differently.”

The news about Sandra and Bryan’s alleged relationship struggles comes just over a month after she was seen without him on a night out in West Hollywood, CA. She was photographed arriving to Spartina restaurant while looking stylish in a black top, rolled up jeans, and black heels. She was also with an unidentified male who wore a gray sweater, brown pants, and black and white sneakers.