Melissa Gorga Rocks Strapless Cutout Swimsuit On Italy Vacation: Photos

Melissa Gorga is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Italy with her husband, Joe Gorga. The 44-year-old rocked a sexy plunging one-piece swimsuit with cutouts on the stomach revealing her toned abs in a new Instagram post.

Melissa posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Letting the natural curls come through like a nice Italian girl#italy #capri #positano.” In the photos, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a strapless ivory one-piece swimsuit with cutouts on the bodice. The cutouts revealed Melissa’s toned abs and tiny waist which were decorated with three roses. The neckline of the high-rise swimsuit was also seriously plunging revealing ample cleavage.

Melissa topped her vacation look off with a pair of oversized sunglasses and long natural waves that were down and parted in the middle. Melissa posed on a boat alongside her husband, Joe, who rocked a white bathing suit with a loose button-down white short-sleeve shirt which he chose to keep unbuttoned at the top. He topped his look off with a silver dog tag necklace and black aviator sunglasses.

This swimsuit was one of many sexy looks Melissa has rocked on her Italian vacation and another one of our favorites was her low-cut, scoop-neckline turquoise swimsuit. The ruched one-piece was skintight and she wore a pair of black and white striped high-waisted pants on top. The flowy pants were slit down the front revealing her toned legs and she topped her look off with a blue silk Emilio Puccio scarf wrapped around her head, oversized square sunglasses, nude studded sandals, and a straw Prada beach bag.

Melissa took her sexy vacation looks even further when she showed off her incredibly toned figure in an L Space bikini while taking a dip in the ocean. She opted to wear a purple and red color-blocked two-piece featuring a halterneck scooped top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms. A white headband and a pair of large white sunglasses tied her look together.