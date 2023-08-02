‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4 Preview Hints At Trouble For Ricky & Gina After New Character’s Arrival (Exclusive)

View gallery

“Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is the best one yet,” Kate Reinders declares in the opening moments of our EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast and showrunner Tim Federle. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the Wildcats.

The Wildcats end up as background actors in the new High School Musical 4 movie with the original cast, including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and more. Talk about an epic HSM reunion! “For the original cast members of High School Musical, it’s a real return to home literally because they are playing their original characters in our faux High School Musical 4,” Tim reveals.

Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn, admits it was “so special watching them [the original cast] so emotional and nostalgic.” In addition to these familiar faces, HSMTMTS season 4 will be introducing some new ones as well.

One of the new characters is Mack, played by Matthew Sato. He’s a child actor who is ready for his big break in High School Musical 4. “He gets a little bit of a thing going for Gina,” Tim teases. Ricky and Gina fans, keep your spirits up! Stay strong!

Kylie Cantrall plays Dani, the “fierce” and “fiery” star of the movie. “Dani’s fun because she feels a little villainous,” Tim says. We’re getting major Lily vibes.

Joshua Bassett, a.k.a our beloved Ricky, notes that season 4 is going back to the show’s “roots” when it comes to the music. He continues, “A little more organic and acoustic songs and I just think there’s so many special songs that we get to add to the High School Musical Cinematic Universe.”

Season 4 will feature some of your favorite High School Musical 3 songs, don’t you worry. “But we also have all of these original songs that I think feel so special to the franchise, so brand-new,” Tim says. All episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 will be available to stream on Disney+ starting August 9