Carmen Electra Gives Big Barbie Vibes In Pink Crop Top, Plunging Swimsuit & More Looks

Barbiecore is alive and well and Carmen Electra proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 51-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram wearing a slew of pink outfits including a tiny crop top with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt.

Carmen posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “the year of pink,” with a bunch of different pink heart emojis. In the first photo, Carmen posed in the doorway of her home wearing a neon pink two-piece set featuring a super tiny scoop-neck crop top that was more of a bra than a shirt and styled it with a skintight, body-hugging maxi skirt. Carmen’s tiny waist and toned abs were on full display in the outfit which she accessorized with a delicate gold body chain.

In the slideshow, Carmen posted different photos of herself wearing pink outfits throughout the years. The second photo pictured Carmen wearing a plunging sparkly pink bustier crop top with a sweetheart neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching high-waisted bottoms. The photos just kept getting sexier, with the next one picturing Carmen in a neon pink bikini that was untied while she swam in the pool.

One of our favorite pink outfits was Carmen’s suit which she wore on the steps of a trailer. She rocked a pink blazer with a white tank top underneath styled with matching pink skinny-leg trousers with slits on the ankles and a pair of pointed-toe white pumps. From Carmen’s low-cut V-neckline pink one-piece swimsuit to her metallic pink tie-front crop top with matching glitter flare pants, her baby pink bandeau bikini, and her coral two-piece bathing suit – she totally channeled Barbie in all of her sexy looks.