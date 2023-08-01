‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar, 48, Looks Sensational In Leopard Bikini On Vacation

Danica McKellar surprised her 703K Instagram followers after she shared a series of bikini photos from her vacation in Costa Rica on Jul. 25. In the last slide, the 48-year-old rocked a leopard-print bikini while she posed near a gorgeous waterfall! The Wonder Years alum added a pair of black sunglasses to her beach attire and opted to style her raven-hued tresses straight down. Danica posed with her hand in the air and the other on her hip, as she also put on a big smile.

Her vacation photo dump also included photos with her husband, Scott Sveslosky, and her son, Draco Verta, 12. The actress welcomed her preteen with her ex-husband, Mike Verta, in 2010, per PEOPLE. Soon after she shared the post, many of her followers took to the comments to gush over her family and Danica’s bikini photos. “Hi Danica, you are so naturally beautiful. Happy you & your family had a wonderful & adventurous time!! Looks like an amazing adventure,” one admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a few of the brunette beauty’s followers swooned over the location of her trip. “Beautiful place 🇨🇷,” a separate fan penned, while a third quipped, “Love Costa Rica!” A fourth fan couldn’t help but admire Danica and her family’s sense of normalcy despite her fame. “I love that you guys are doing normal stuff and look normal,” the fan commented. Danica also looked stunning in the first slide, where she rocked a floral bikini top, a beach hat, and black sunglasses.

Two days later, Danica received a plethora of compliments after she shared a carousel of photos from her latest workout with her family. Notably, actress Melissa Joan Hart, 47, was featured in the second slide of the post-workout post. “The family that works out together… Big thank-you to my good friend @melissajoanhart for organizing such a fun group workout this morning (with so many dear friends!) at her husband @mmwilkerson ‘s brand new @bft_studios this morning,” she captioned the post. For the gym, Danica rocked a navy blue tank top with matching yoga leggings. She made sure to style her gym attire and completed the look with neon-pink sneakers.

The Sabrina The Teenage Witch alum was one of the first to comment. “So fun to have you all out today to sweat and hang!”, she quipped, along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, one admirer was pleased to see the A-listers together at the gym. “Lots of familiar faces that I enjoy watching on @hallmarkchannel Congratulations to Melissa’s husband’s new gym!”, they wrote, while another added, “What a group! How fun!!” Danica is most known for her role as Gwendolyn “Winnie” Cooper, however, she has most recently become a Hallmark movie fan-favorite.