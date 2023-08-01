Billie Eilish Lounges In Fishnets & Ski Mask In Wild New Photoshoot: Photos

Billie Eilish, newest member of Russian feminist protest radicals P*syy Riot? Billie, 21, was feeling herself while dressed as one of the radical punk rockers for a recent photo shoot. In pics shared to her Instagram feed and Story, Billie lounged on the floor while dressed in a black “Wake Up” balaclava from her friend, Fashion Criminal designer Sasha Trautvein. Billie also wore a black “Miss Sixty” t-shirt, high-waisted fishnet stockings, low-slung camo shorts, and some Nike Air Jordans. She complemented the look with a metal choker, a silver bracelet, some silver rings, and a pin of Lily Munster (aka Yvonne De Carlo).

It was unclear what this punk rock pinup sesh was for, but Billie tagged Tyler Kohlhoff, the artistic “Photo + Video Maker” for Sedition Magazine. In May, Tyler posted a close-up of Billie’s face, writing how it was “a sweet dream it is to make work with [Billie].” Issue 04 of Sedition — which came out in September 2021 — featured Playboi Carti.

These photos come weeks after Billie went blonde for “What Was I Made For,” her original song for the Barbie motion picture soundtrack. Billie appeared in a video (that she directed) where she played with Barbie-sized versions of her past outfits. She explained how the song came about when speaking with Zane Lowe of Apple Music. “At some point at the end of last year, Finneas was like, ‘Dude, would you want to make a song for Barbie?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Where did you get that question? Why did that come into your brain?’ And he was like, ‘Well, I was talking to so-and-so, and it came up. And talking to Mark [Ronson] and Greta [Gerwig],” and da, da da.'”

From there, Finneas orchestrated a meeting between Billie, Greta, and Mark. The two got a private screening of an early cut of the film, where Greta shared what she would like from the siblings.

Afterward, Billie and Finneas were in a creative session where “nothing was really made,” and she got up to leave. Her brother suggested writing a song for Barbie, which gave Billie flashbacks to her theme to No Time To Die. “And I was like, ‘We can’t recreate that. How are we going to do that?’ And we truly sat down, and Finneas started playing piano, and… those first couple lyrics, ‘I used to float, now I just fall down,’ just came right out…’I used to know, but I’m not sure now what I was made for.'”

Billie explained that she and her brother had been in an unproductive period, where they were “uninspired” and nothing was getting done. “And honestly, that song was the first thing we’d written in a minute,” she told Lowe. “Even though we were coming up with ideas and coming up with this and that, I remember after we wrote that first half, I go, ‘I think we still got it.’ We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, man, I don’t know if we can do this anymore. And we were like, I was 15 years old, 16, 17, and he’s a teenager, you can imagine my thoughts of doubt. Like, ‘oh, I can’t do this anymore.’ And Barbie and Greta just pulled it out of me.”