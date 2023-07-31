Suzanne Somers, 76, Has ‘Dealt’ With Cancer ‘Once Again’ & Is Taking A Break From Work

Suzanne Somers, 76, recently battled cancer again, and now she’s taking a break from work to focus on her health, according to her husband Alan Hamel. Alan told Page Six on July 31 that Suzanne “has now dealt with her cancer once again,” after beating both breast cancer and skin cancer. Alan explained that “on June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Following Suzanne’s latest health scare, the Three’s Company actress and her husband “decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health,” Alan said. Suzanne’s spouse also noted to Page Six that “all her doctors said if she didn’t lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn’t be with us.”

In addition to recently dealing with cancer, Suzanne is also still struggling from a major neck injury in 2020. The actress had to get neck surgery after she fell down the stairs at her house. “She also broke her neck in a terrible fall and the concussion created a bad case of hydrocephalus, which impacted her balance and walking,” Alan told Page Six.

Suzanne dealt with skin cancer when she was in her 30s. In 2000, Suzanne was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a lumpectomy and radiation, but she refused to undergo chemotherapy. Suzanne claimed at the time that birth control pills might have been the cause of her cancer. Suzanne also had a hysterectomy several years ago, according to Page Six.

Suzanne has been a big proponent of healthy living including cutting out chemicals in foods and beauty products. She spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in 2020 about leading a healthy lifestyle which mostly involves her food choices.

“I eat real food. I eat butter, cream, sour cream, olive oil, full fat cream cheese. I eat grass-fed or organic protein,” she said. “All my food is organic. I’m never on a diet.” Suzanne also said, “When you get yourself on a regimen where you’re eating right and not eating chemicals, you don’t get any strange cravings, because it’s the chemicals that cause the craving.”