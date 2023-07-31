Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Enjoy Beachside Lunch With Wives Elsa Pataky & Luciana Barroso: Photo

Matt Damon is visiting Chris Hemsworth down under! Matt, 52, and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were seen enjoying a waterfront lunch with Liam, 39, and his wife, Elsa Pataky, on Monday, July 31 in Byron Bay, Australia, where Chris and Elsa live with their kids. Luke Hemsworth also joined along with his wife, Samantha. As seen below, Matt and Chris donned matching blue and white plaid shirts. Matt was also seen carrying some wrapped gifts in his hands in another photo taken from the double date. Perhaps, they were for Elsa, who just celebrated her 47th birthday. Matt paired his button-down with blue jeans, while the Thor star left his shirt open with a white tee underneath and donned khaki pants.

Elsa and Luciana, both 47, were also photographed having a laugh as they walked together. Elsa looked as stunning as ever in a ruched purple dress that featured long sleeves and cut-outs on her chest. She accessorized with a white crossbody bag, black shades, a necklace, and hoop earrings. Luciana, meanwhile, wore fun green pants and a patterned v-neck crop top. Both women wore their straight hair down.

Matt and Chris are longtime friends. “We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself,” Chris said of his friendship with the Academy Award winner during a 2014 chat with GQ. “Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out.”

In 2018, Elsa gave more insight into the close bond she and Chris share with Matt and Luciana. “Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more a fan of his wife,” she told PEOPLE. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with the kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you. And they’re very adventurous too, so we were just on holiday in Costa Rica. We told them about it and they went and loved it and then we went together and had a great time and we’ve become really really good friends.” Elsa even revealed she and Luciana have matching tattoos.

Luciana and Matt recently made headlines when Matt revealed he had to “negotiate” with his wife in couple’s therapy in order to take on his role in the box office hit, Oppenheimer. “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off,” he told Entertainment Weekly on July 17. “I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris [Nolan] put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy — this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”

Chris, meanwhile, caught fans’ attention earlier this month by giving his wife a sweet birthday shout-out as she turned 47. “Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more,” he captioned an Instagram carousel (seen HERE) that showed them getting ready to dig into some birthday cake. Too cute!