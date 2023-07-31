Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx, 15, Towers Over Her At Sister Jagger’s Birthday Party: Photo

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s son Bronx, 15, is growing up so fast! The teen was so tall as he stood next to his mom, 38, in a family photo alongside his stepdad Evan Ross, 34, and sisters Jagger, 8, and Ziggy, 2. The family were all gathered for Jagger’s birthday party on Sunday, July 30. Evan shared the super cute family photo on his Instagram.

Bronx stood beside his mom and he looked like he was a head taller than her. He sported a white t-shirt and floral shorts, while Ashlee donned a Barbie tanktop, jeans, and pink sunglasses (perfectly themed for the hit movie). Ashlee held her youngest daughter, who wore a blue t-shirt, while the birthday girl rocked a pretty pink dress. Evan went for a black t-shirt and backward cap.

In the caption, Evan wrote a very sweet message for his daughter and included a few more (hot pink) photos from her Barbie-themed birthday. “JAGGER SNOW ROSS. Happy birthday. Your everything [sic],” he wrote. “Love you beyond this planet. Proud of you. Your 8 [sic]. How is that possible. Wow.”

Bronx is the only child from Ashlee’s marriage to Pete Wentz, 44. She was married to the Fall Out Boy bassist from 2008 to 2011. She married Evan in 2014. Pete has been in a relationship with Meagan Camper since 2011, and they have two kids: a son Saint Lazslo, 8, and a daughter Marvel Jane, 4.

Ashlee occasionally shares photos of her family on social media, and when Bronx turned 14 she penned a very sweet message for her oldest child. She posted a black-and-white selfie of the two of them and wrote, “BRONX happy birthday my grown boy. Can’t believe you are 14. You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom.”

While Bronx was celebrating his sister’s birthday, his dad has also been out with Fall Out Boy on tour behind their excellent 2023 album So Much (For) Stardust. The emo greats have been on a North American tour, before heading to Japan at the end of August, followed by a European run in October.