Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Reveals His Mother Was In 'A Major Accident'

The concerned model informed his followers that his mom was 'taken to the emergency room' and expressed gratitude for the hospital staff, in a new message.

July 30, 2023
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Image Credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sam Asghari, 29, revealed his mom was hospitalized after a “major accident,” in a new post on Saturday. The husband of Britney Spears took to his Instagram story to give his followers details about the incident and to express gratitude to the Cedars Sinai Hospital staff for taking care of her. “Today my mother was involved in a major accident. She was taken to the emergency room,” he wrote.

Sam Asghari
Sam’s message about his mom. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she’s doing okay and resting it off,” he continued, before ending the message by sending “a huge thank you” to those who took care of her. The message made its way around social media shortly after Sam shared it and his supporters  wrote words of concern on their own accounts.

Although he didn’t name her directly, Sam’s mother is Fatima Asghari. She welcomed him with his dad, Mike Asghari, in Tehran, Iran in 1994, and has remained mostly out of the spotlight since Britney became her daughter-in-law in 2022. In 2017, however, Sam shared a sweet photo of the two of them smiling, which can be seen below, and added a loving caption that revealed he hadn’t seen her since 2006.

“She’s Not my sister 🤗 , this is my beautiful mother ❤️ last time we saw each other was in 2006, my parents worked their asses off for me to live a better life. Mama your son is a grown ass man now 😂😂 #12years#motherlove,” the caption read. Some of his followers quickly responded with compliments about Fatima’s youthful looks and others just left heart-eyed emojis.

Sam and his family stepped into a bigger spotlight when he became romantically involved with Britney in 2016. The lovebirds met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and fell in love. They were married in front of family, friends, and other celebs like Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton, in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 9, 2022. “Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” a source confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time.

