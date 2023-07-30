Michael Jordan & Wife Yvette Prieto Soak In Romantic Views Of St. Tropez On Yacht Vacation

Michael Jordan, 60, and his wife Yvette Prieto, 44, looked relaxed and happy during a St. Tropez vacation this week. The retired NBA star and model were photographed aboard a yacht as they got close and took in the beautiful views of the water and surroundings, and flashed smiles. Michael was also later seen spending time at Bagatelle Beach with other people in his entourage.

During the outing, Michael wore a black T-shirt and black and white patterned shorts. He also changed into white shorts before going to the beach. Yvette wore a long-sleeved white outfit with black patterns and sunglasses, and had her long hair down. The couple seemed to enjoy cups of coffee during their time on the yacht, and Michael was also seen with a cigar at one point.

Michael and Yvette’s latest outing comes just one week after they were photographed aboard a yacht in Sardinia. They also looked relaxed during that outing and were seen hanging out with their nine-year-old twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel. They seemed to be having some food and wore summer-friendly outfits, including a gray T-shirt, blue and white shorts, and a white bucket hat for Michael, a light blue tank top and matching leggings for Yvette, and purple and white patterned tops for the girls.

The family’s summer vacation was also already on route earlier this month on the Lipari Islands. Both Michael and Yvette were photographed chatting in a bar area of the Italy location. He was sitting on a stone wall and she was standing in front of him with a ponytail in her hair. He was enjoying a cigar, just like he did in the most recent outing, and had his bucket hat on to help stay cool from the sun’s rays.

When Michael’s not getting attention for his family vacations, he’s doing so for his take on his son Marcus Jordan‘s relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex Larsa Pippen. Earlier this month, a TMZ reporter asked the 32-year-old’s father if he “approves” of the romance, and he chuckled before he simply replied, “No.” It’s unclear how serious he was being, but it certainly put him in the spotlight.