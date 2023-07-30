Michael Jordan & Wife Yvette Prieto Soak In Romantic Views Of St. Tropez On Yacht Vacation

The basketball legend was seen enjoying a cigar and coffee as he took in gorgeous sights with his spouse of 10 years.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 30, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Yvette Prieto, Michael Jordan
View gallery
Chicago Bulls Guard Michael Jordan catches his breath during the second quarter of his comeback game against the Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis, In. Jordan played 43 minutes in the 103-96 overtime loss to the Pacers Michael Jordan 1995, Indianapolis, USA
Michael Jordan and Wife Yvette Prieto having Coffee and their Yacht in Saint Tropez. Pictured: Michael Jordan,Yvette Prieto Ref: SPL9652376 290723 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: EOUS / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* SARDINIA, ITALY - The American Basketball Legend Michael Jordan pictured with his wife, the American model Yvette Prieto taking in the European heatwave during their sun-soaked holiday in Sardinia. As Italy baked in over 40-degree heat, 60-year-old Michael and 44-year-old Yvette chilled out on his luxury yacht as they enjoyed a little fine dining with a bite to eat together as Yvette showed off her sexy little physique in a baby blue sports top and leggings. **SHOT ON 07/18/2023** Pictured: Michael Jordan , Yvette Prieto BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: EOUS / SplashNews.com

Michael Jordan, 60, and his wife Yvette Prieto, 44, looked relaxed and happy during a St. Tropez vacation this week. The retired NBA star and model were photographed aboard a yacht as they got close and took in the beautiful views of the water and surroundings, and flashed smiles. Michael was also later seen spending time at Bagatelle Beach with other people in his entourage.

Yvette Prieto, Michael Jordan
Michael and Yvette enjoying a drink on the yacht. (EOUS / SplashNews.com)

During the outing, Michael wore a black T-shirt and black and white patterned shorts. He also changed into white shorts before going to the beach. Yvette wore a long-sleeved white outfit with black patterns and sunglasses, and had her long hair down. The couple seemed to enjoy cups of coffee during their time on the yacht, and Michael was also seen with a cigar at one point.

Yvette Prieto, Michael Jordan
Another photo of Michael and Yvette aboard the yacht. (EOUS / SplashNews.com)

Michael and Yvette’s latest outing comes just one week after they were photographed aboard a yacht in Sardinia. They also looked relaxed during that outing and were seen hanging out with their nine-year-old twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel. They seemed to be having some food and wore summer-friendly outfits, including a gray T-shirt, blue and white shorts, and a white bucket hat for Michael, a light blue tank top and matching leggings for Yvette, and purple and white patterned tops for the girls.

The family’s summer vacation was also already on route earlier this month on the Lipari Islands. Both Michael and Yvette were photographed chatting in a bar area of the Italy location. He was sitting on a stone wall and she was standing in front of him with a ponytail in her hair. He was enjoying a cigar, just like he did in the most recent outing, and had his bucket hat on to help stay cool from the sun’s rays.

When Michael’s not getting attention for his family vacations, he’s doing so for his take on his son Marcus Jordan‘s relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex Larsa Pippen. Earlier this month, a TMZ reporter asked the 32-year-old’s father if he “approves” of the romance, and he chuckled before he simply replied, “No.” It’s unclear how serious he was being, but it certainly put him in the spotlight.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad