Lea Michele Stays Cool In Daisy Dukes Heading To Matinee ‘Funny Girl’ Performance: Photo

Lea Michele, 36, looked great in a summer stylish outfit during her latest outing. The actress was headed to a matinee performance of Funny Girl on Broadway when she wore a white tank top and daisy dukes. She also wore white socks and sneakers, and added sunglasses to her look as she held an extra shirt and looked down at her phone.

The outing comes just one day after she took to Instagram to share a smiling photo of herself in costume. She wrote about her excitement for Funny Girl that night, in the caption, and revealed she only had 33 shows left before the production ends. “It’s Saturday night on Broadway! What a week it’s been! Pushing through this summer flu, chasing around an (almost) three year old, battling the summer heat through 22 costume changes… but oh boy is this dream still so sweet…,” the caption read. “I can’t believe I only have 33 shows left in @funnygirlbwy I feel this unbelievable sense of gratitude, pride, joy and sadness all at the same time. Come see our show if you haven’t yet! ❤️”

Lea has been starring in Funny Girl on Broadway since Sept. 2022. Before she took on the main role of Fanny Brice, Beanie Feldstein held the role. The show has been showing at the August Wilson Theater and is set to conclude in Sept. of this year.

Before Lea wowed in her biggest Broadway role to date, she had some practice by playing the role of Rachel Berry on the television series Glee. Rachel also had the chance to play the main part of Fanny in Funny Girl on the show, and many believe that experience is partly what made her one of the top contenders to play the role in real life when Beanie ended her run. In addition to Funny Girl, Lea’s starred in other Broadway productions in the past, including Spring Awakening and Les Misérables.

When Lea’s not focusing on Funny Girl, she’s thinking back at other memorable moments and people in her life. The talented star recently made headlines when she posted a tribute to her former Glee costar and boyfriend Cory Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his tragic death. It included a smiling photo of the two of them and a touching message.

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time,” she wrote. “I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together.” She ended the message by sharing a white heart emoji.