Lea Michele Gushes Over Lizzo’s Praise Of ‘Spring Awakening’ Doc: ‘It Was Huge’

It was about damn time that the Spring Awakening original cast got back together for a reunion show, and Lizzo took to her social media to say just that! Lea Michele reacted to the pop star praising the recent HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known in a TikTok, in which she said she would have “given her left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show.” “That was truly so amazing!” Lea gushed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the 75th Tony Awards. “Obviously the fact that she’s a fan is huge, but what she did was so important, and she may not realize, but her millions of followers may not know Spring Awakening, and she brought it to their attention, and our show truly saves lives.”

@lizzo I would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show 😭 ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

Lea reunited with the original Spring Awakening cast members, including Jonathan Groff and Skylar Astin, for a special Tony Awards performance of two hits from the musical, which included the original show choreography and band. “It feels incredible,” the Glee star said of their cast’s return to the Tonys after 15 years. “We are all so incredibly pleased to be back here. Being back with this cast is amazing, they’re my family, and it just makes this night even more incredible.”

View Related Gallery Lea Michele: Photos Of The 'Glee' Star Lea Michele participates in the Empire State Building's 2019 holiday light show kickoff, in New York Lea Michele and Empire State Building 2019 Holiday Light Show, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2019 Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 12 June 2022. The annual awards honor excellence in the Broadway theatre. 75th Annual Tony Awards Radio City Music Hall New York, USA - 12 Jun 2022

Lea stunned on the red carpet wearing a black cut-out, exaggerated sleeve gown by Cong Tri, with her hair slicked back in a long ponytail. She changed into a black sheer gown for the performance and had the honor of introducing the cast alongside Zach Braff.

Based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind, Spring Awakening has been praised for its depiction of such topics as sexual identity, rape, abortion and suicide, telling the story of teenagers discovering their sexuality in 19th-century Germany. “Unfortunately, this show is just as important now as it was back then in the late 1800s, and I’m just so grateful we have the opportunity to introduce the show to this generation,” Lea told HL.