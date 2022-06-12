Lea Michele Rocks Black Cutout Gown At The Tony Awards for Spring Awakening Reunion: Photos

The original cast of Spring Awakening has returned to the Tony Awards for the first time all together after winning the top prize for Best Musical in 2007. Nearly 15 years later, Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and more OG cast members are at the Radio City Music Hall to reunite and perform a medley of the music from the beloved musical. Lea arrived to the Tony Awards in an off the shoulder black gown from designer Cong Tri. On the red carpet, her bronzed tan glowed while her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, and she accessorized the look with a pair of simple silver Kay Kim stud earrings.
The highly-anticipated performance comes after HBO released a documentary following a one-night only reunion concert by the original Spring Awakening cast titled, Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known. Lea reprised her role of Wendla in the November 2021 performance spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the moment.
“I started in Spring Awakening at the age of 14 and when I left the show I was in my very early 20s. Returning to this character now as a 35-year-old woman and as a mother was very interesting as an actor to have to revert back to that young and naïve mindset,” Lea told HL. “Obviously, as an adult coming back to this role and show with many life experiences behind me and I tried hard to re-create that sense of innocence that she has.”
“I think we all were so surprised at how much more we understood the lyrics in the story now as adults having lived so much more life and had more experiences,” Lea recalled. “Certain words and lyrics resonated with us and made sense to us so much more now as adults.”
Tune in to the Tony Awards at 8 PM ET on CBS to watch the cast of Spring Awakening perform and see more Broadway stars take the stage!