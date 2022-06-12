Lea Michele Rocks Black Cutout Gown At The Tony Awards for Spring Awakening Reunion: Photos

The original cast of Spring Awakening has returned to the Tony Awards for the first time all together after winning the top prize for Best Musical in 2007. Nearly 15 years later, Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and more OG cast members are at the Radio City Music Hall to reunite and perform a medley of the music from the beloved musical. Lea arrived to the Tony Awards in an off the shoulder black gown from designer Cong Tri. On the red carpet, her bronzed tan glowed while her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, and she accessorized the look with a pair of simple silver Kay Kim stud earrings.

The highly-anticipated performance comes after HBO released a documentary following a one-night only reunion concert by the original Spring Awakening cast titled, Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known. Lea reprised her role of Wendla in the November 2021 performance spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the moment.

“I started in Spring Awakening at the age of 14 and when I left the show I was in my very early 20s. Returning to this character now as a 35-year-old woman and as a mother was very interesting as an actor to have to revert back to that young and naïve mindset,” Lea told HL. “Obviously, as an adult coming back to this role and show with many life experiences behind me and I tried hard to re-create that sense of innocence that she has.”

View Related Gallery Lea Michele: Photos Of The 'Glee' Star Lea Michele participates in the Empire State Building's 2019 holiday light show kickoff, in New York Lea Michele and Empire State Building 2019 Holiday Light Show, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2019 Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Lea Michele wears a protective mask while holding her growing belly as she steps out for a walk in Santa Monica with her mother Edith Sarfati, as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. Lea was seen in a green dress and sneakers out for a stroll a day after authorities recovered the body of Glee co-star Naya Rivera who drowned in Lake Piru. Pictured: Lea Michele BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“I think we all were so surprised at how much more we understood the lyrics in the story now as adults having lived so much more life and had more experiences,” Lea recalled. “Certain words and lyrics resonated with us and made sense to us so much more now as adults.”

Tune in to the Tony Awards at 8 PM ET on CBS to watch the cast of Spring Awakening perform and see more Broadway stars take the stage!