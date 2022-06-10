Lea Michele Rocks A Black Bikini While Lounging In Napa After ‘Spring Awakening’ Revival: Photo

Lea Michele knows how to turn up the heat for a fun summer pic! The Glee star, 35, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 7 to treat her 7 million followers to a scintillating snap of herself rocking a black bikini. The Broadway baby, who stars in HBO’s documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, was relaxing on an oversized lounger in Napa Valley for the photo, which she simply captioned, “NAPA.”

The mother of one showed off her fit figure in the classic two-piece bathing suit. With a wide-brimmed hat and set of designer shades, the Scream Queens alum looked like she stepped off the cover of a fashion magazine. The actress followed up the sultry snap with a set of photos of her performing in wine country. “What a dream being back at the most beautiful place where I got married to perform last night! Napa I love you,” she captioned the pics.

Lea spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about her latest offering Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, which reunites the original cast at a one-night benefit concert 15 years after its debut. “I started in Spring Awakening at the age of 14 and when I left the show I was in my very early 20s. Returning to this character now as a 35-year-old woman and as a mother was very interesting as an actor to have to revert back to that young and naïve mindset,” Lea said. “Obviously, as an adult coming back to this role and show with many life experiences behind me and I tried hard to re-create that sense of innocence that she has.”

“I think we all were so surprised at how much more we understood the lyrics in the story now as adults having lived so much more life and had more experiences,” Lea added. “Certain words and lyrics resonated with us and made sense to us so much more now as adults. I think the story is just as important now as it was then. This is a show that saves lives and I feel so grateful to introduce it now to this generation.”