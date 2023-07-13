Lea Michele Remembers Cory Monteith On The 10th Anniversary Of His Death: ‘I Miss You Big Guy’

Cory Monteith’s sudden and tragic death on July 13, 2013, shocked the world. It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Lea Michele shared a touching photo and message on Instagram to honor her beloved Cory on the 10th anniversary of his untimely passing.

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time,” Lea captioned a photo of her snuggling up to Cory. “I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together.”

Cory was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room on July 13, 2013. He died of a “mixed drug toxicity” of heroin and alcohol. He was just 31 years old. Cory had been open about his struggles with substance abuse and his journey to recovery prior to his death.

Cory and Lea had met and fallen in love on the set of Glee playing Finn Hudson and Rachel Berry. His passing devastated Lea and the rest of the cast.

Just a few weeks after Cory’s death, Lea made her first TV appearance at the Teen Choice Awards and tearfully dedicated her award to Cory. “He was very special to me, and also to the world, and we were very lucky to witness his incredible talent, his handsome smile, and his beautiful, beautiful heart,” she said through tears. “So whether you knew him personally or just as Finn Hudson, Cory reached out and he became a part of all of our hearts — and that’s where he’ll stay forever, so thank you guys so much.”

Glee went on a brief hiatus to mourn the loss of Cory. The cast and crew eventually reunited to honor the actor. Since Cory was Finn Hudson, there could simply never be another Finn. The character died offscreen. The third episode of season 5 — “The Quarterback — was a beautiful tribute to Cory. Every year since his passing, Lea has always honored her Glee love.