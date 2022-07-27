Lea Michele Honors Cory Monteith With ‘Make You Feel My Love’ Performance 9 Years after His Death

Nearly a decade after Cory Monteith's tragic death, his co-star and former girlfriend Lea Michele honored him with a stunning performance of the song she sang in tribute to him on 'Glee.'

By:
July 27, 2022 9:38AM EDT
Lea Michele participates in the Empire State Building's 2019 holiday light show kickoff, in New YorkLea Michele and Empire State Building 2019 Holiday Light Show, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2019
Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 12 June 2022. The annual awards honor excellence in the Broadway theatre. 75th Annual Tony Awards Radio City Music Hall New York, USA - 12 Jun 2022
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Lea Michele wears a protective mask while holding her growing belly as she steps out for a walk in Santa Monica with her mother Edith Sarfati, as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. Lea was seen in a green dress and sneakers out for a stroll a day after authorities recovered the body of Glee co-star Naya Rivera who drowned in Lake Piru.Pictured: Lea MicheleBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The memory of Cory Monteith was present during the first show of Lea Michele‘s new tour. When Lea, 35, kicked off An Evening With Lea Michele: Life In Music tour in Washington D.C. on July 20, the Glee alum paid tribute to her co-star and former boyfriend with a stirring performance of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.” Glee fans will know that as the song that Lea’s character (Rachel Berry) sang during the show’s tribute to Cory and his character, Finn Hudson, following Montieth’s death on July 13, 2013. Fan videos  – which you can see here and here — show not just the emotions Lea put into the performance but why that song was used to honor Cory.

Glee creator Ryan Murphy asked Rachel to choose the song that Rachel would sing in the tribute episode. “I don’t even remember what I was listening to at the time. Like, nothing. I was just in such a hole,” Lea said, per E! News.

Cory and Lea in 2012 (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

 

“I’m grateful that [Murphy] asked me. Because it needed to be something that felt real for me.” She added that “Make You Feel My Love” was one of the songs that she and Cory had listened to during their time as a couple. Plus, she revealed that a lot of what “I say to [Matthew Morrison’s] character in that classroom were exact words I said to Ryan after everything.”

“And I never watched the episode. It’s the only one I have not seen because I feel like if I don’t watch it, it just kinda feels like Finn is still there,” she added.

Cory Monteith, left, and Lea Michele arrive at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Montieth passed away after an accidental overdose at age 31. Each year since, Lea has honored him online – as have Cory’s other Glee co-stars. Weeks before the start of her tour, Michelle reflected on the ninth anniversary of Cory’s death by posting a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Cory on Glee. In the Instagram Story photo, Cory and Lea smiled at each other. Michele added a simple red heart emoji to the photo. It mirrored the tribute she posted in 2021 when she shared a photo of a happy Cory wearing a varsity jacket while waving to the camera.

