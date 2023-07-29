Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, Takes A Dip In One Shoulder Black Swimsuit On Italy Getaway: Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, looked gorgeous while enjoying some time in Italy this week. The actress posed in a black one-piece swimsuit that was strapless on one side and ruffled and sleeveless on the other, along with sunglasses as she stood in water. She also had her hair pulled back and wore flattering makeup that included pink lipstick.

The beauty has been in the epic vacation spot with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 47, and their kids, Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, this week and hasn’t been shy about sharing various photos. On July 27, she shared a cute snapshot of her and Freddie posing together outside. She wore a yellow, red, and white floral patterned sleeveless dress and had her hair pulled back in a low bun as she accessorized with big hoop earrings and sunglasses. He wore a black graphic T-shirt, olive green pants, black sneakers, and sunglasses.

Before that, she shared an eye-catching photo of herself posing in front of a clear blue water section in front of a building as she wore a black top with a plunging neckline. She smiled for the camera and rested one hand on the top of her head. She also some of her tresses pulled back while the rest hung down.

Sarah gave more details about the photo, in the caption of the post. “When planning a trip to Italy- it really helps to have have a good friend that lives there. Thank you @gildakoralflora for introducing me to @termedisaturnia in southern Tuscany. I haven’t even made it to the amazing spa yet, because I haven’t managed to move from the Thermal Baths (that date back to the 15 century) #heaven,” she wrote.

Before Sarah, Freddie, and their kids embarked on their Italy trip, they were seen gathering their luggage at LAX airport. They were all dressed in comfortable-looking outfits as they made their way to the check in area of the area. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star looked relaxed in a denim jacket over a black top, white sweatpants with white sneakers, and a white baseball cap as Freddie rocked a black and white graphic T-shirt under a white patterned zip-up hoodie, dark gray pants, gray sneakers, and his own pair of sunglasses.