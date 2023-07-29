Johnny Depp Smiles While Using A Cane Due To Fractured Ankle: Photo

Johnny Depp, 60, kept up his spirit up on Friday despite having a fractured ankle. The actor was photographed arriving at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre in Boston, MA for a show with his band, Hollywood Vampires, when he used a cane and flashed a smile to cameras. He was also hanging around some other people as he wore a comfortable-looking outfit and sunglasses.

Johnny’s outfit included a blue and white plaid blazer over a dark blue plaid top and T-shirt, matching pants, and boots. He also wore a blue newsboy hat over his long hair, and multiple necklaces. His show at the venue was the Hollywood Vampires’ first stop since he had to cancel multiple international dates due to his ankle injury.

In addition to Johnny, the Hollywood Vampires includes Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, and they all rocked on the stage in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,500 during the show. Johnny also took the time to take selfies, sign autographs, and give hugs to at least 20 of more than 60 screaming fans waiting for him outside, according to PEOPLE. One fan shared a photo with the outlet and opened up about the experience meeting him.

“He smiled at me and all I could get out was `hi’,” Molly Smith said. “My mom got me into his movies and into his music. I can’t believe I just met him.”

The band performed a 19-song setlist that included a cover of David Bowie‘s song “Heroes,” and fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over attending the show. “Amazing night at the @hollywoodvamps show in Boston. Hung out behind the venue and got to see Johnny leave and met some great people. I have certainly checked some boxes on my bucket list on this trip with more to come,” one fan wrote while posting a video taken outside the venue.

Another video showed Johnny accepting a custom jacket that one fan made. “Thank you to the person that took and posted this video of Johnny accepting my custom made jacket that I gifted to him!” the fan wrote while reposting the video.

The Hollywood Vampires’ next show is on July 29 in Manchester, NH.